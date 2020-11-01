ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in St. Louis on Friday.

Police were called to the 4000 block of De Tonty Street for a suspicious death.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Roger Richardson, of Belleville, Illinois, lying in an alley suffering from injuries to his face and chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide division is investigating. Anyone with information can call them directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).