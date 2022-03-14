4th suspect in January shooting of 2 police officers in Florissant charged, arrested in Las Vegas

Lewis will be held on $50,000, cash-only bond once he is extracted from Las Vegas.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A fourth suspect was charged in connection with the shooting of two police officers that left one of the officers fighting for his life earlier this year.

Johnny Lewis, 23, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing in connection with the Jan. 26 chase and shooting. The warrants were issued Thursday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office, and Lewis was arrested in Las Vegas a day later.

In a probable cause statement, police said Lewis fled from officers when they attempted to stop his car and drove his car faster than 100 mph and into oncoming traffic.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with the incident. August Burns, 23, and Clyde Thomas, 35, were each charged with resisting arrest, and Burns was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the incident. A third man involved in the incident, who was shot and killed by police, was identified as 23-year-old Equan Hopson.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the case.

Lewis will be held on $50,000 cash-only bond once he is extradited to St. Louis County.