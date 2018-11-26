ST. LOUIS — Five carjackings were reported over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend, St. Louis police confirmed Monday morning. The incidents range from the Central West End to Washington Avenue, and one incident involved victims being pushed into their own home.

The first incident was reported Wednesday at 9:44 p.m. at a gas station in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis.

A 34-year-old man told police he was pumping gas at the United Mart in the 4900 block of Union Boulevard when a man walked up, pulled out a gun and demanded his vehicle. The victim complied and wasn’t hurt.

The vehicle was found a short time later after it had hit two parked cars and overturned. The driver got away, but police said they found a gun inside the car.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, 5’8”, 190 pounds with facial hair. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket under a brown jacket, with black sweatpants and white shoes.

Later Wednesday evening, a man said he was carjacked in the Central West End.

The 36-year-old man told police at 10:55 p.m. he was driving in the 3900 block of Westminster Place—near Lindell and Vandeventer—when a car stopped in front of him, causing him to stop as well. The victim said three men armed with guns got out of their vehicle and demanded the victim get out of his. The man got out and two of the suspects got in and drove off.

The victim’s 2018 Honda Clarity was found a short time later in Sauget, Illinois. Police took into custody two men who were inside the vehicle. No one was hurt and the investigation is still active.

No carjackings were reported on Thanksgiving Day or the following two days.

Three carjackings were reported in a three-hour span on Sunday.

The first one happened at 8:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Dickson Street in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Columbus Square. The victims said the carjacking extended beyond a 2012 Kia Sorento and into their home.

The 29-year-old woman told police she and a 30-year-old man had just returned home when two suspects suddenly appeared behind her and pushed her into the house. The victims said one of the men pointed a gun at them and demanded the woman’s car keys. She complied.

The suspects ran out of the home and into the car. The vehicle hasn’t been located and the investigation is ongoing. No one was injured.

The victims described the suspects as young men between the ages of 18 and 25, about 5’10” to 6’ tall. One of them had a small beard and was wearing a dark hoodie. The other man had on a gray hoodie.

An hour later, St. Louis police received another carjacking report. This one was at the Saint Louis Community Credit Union at 3651 Forest Park near the Saint Louis University campus.

A 26-year-old woman said she had just withdrawn money from an ATM and was walking back to her car when four men confronted her.

One man pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. She complied, and the men got in her car and drove off. The woman wasn’t hurt.

She described the suspects as being between 20 and 25 years old, about 5’7” to 6’ tall. She said all of them were wearing dark clothing with a hoodie that was drawn tight around their faces.

Her 2013 Ford Escape is still missing.

The fifth and final reported carjacking over the holiday weekend happened along a popular stretch of Washington Avenue in Downtown.

A 32-year-old woman said she just got into her car in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue when a man with a gun got into the passenger seat. The man pointed the firearm at her and told her to get out of the car. She got out and another man got in. The two suspects drove off in her 2008 Saab, which is still missing.

The woman wasn’t hurt.

She described the men as being 18 to 20 years old. One of them was 5’9” to 6’, 140 to 180 pounds, wearing a gray skullcap with red marking, a black jacket and black pants. The other suspect was slightly taller and had on all black clothing.

To see where all of these incidents happened and when, explore the interactive map below or click here if you’re having trouble viewing it.

Anyone with information on the carjackings is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

