CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured.

Chippewa County sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in Lake Hallie about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man and woman dead. Two other adults were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A source tells KARE 11's Boyd Huppert that a grandmother, her son and grandson are among the victims.

Brennan Thorgerson told us he knows the grandmother not just as a neighbor but from her work at the service counter of a nearby grocery store where they frequently chatted.

"Super easy going, would always give people a hard time but in a good way." Thorgerson said about her. "Always could put a smile on someone’s face like talking to her in the morning and stuff like that."

Another neighbor, Carolyn Prochnow, initially believed the gunshots were fireworks.

"I just heard rapid boom, boom, boom, boom." Prochnow said. "We didn’t know what it was, we thought it was really loud fireworks."

Sheriff James Kowalczyk says deputies went to a residence in the Town of Lafayette, about 9 miles away, about 2:30 a.m. Monday to notify the family of one of the people found dead in Lake Hallie. There they found a man, a woman and a boy dead of gunshot wounds.

"There was no answer at the residence, we did gain access." Kowalczyk said. "Found after deputies arrived to notify them of two other deaths – a man and a woman -- shot to death a few miles away at this home."

Authorities say the person suspected of carrying out both shootings is among the dead.

"At this time residents in the Village of Lake Hallie and Chippewa County are not in harms way," Kowalczyk said in a press release sent out Monday. "These investigations will be followed up with more details as the investigations continue."