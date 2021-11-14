5 injured, gunman dead after shooting outside club in Columbia, Missouri

Police shot and killed one man suspected of shooting into a crowd outside Vibez lounge. A second suspect got away.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Five people were injured and one of the two gunmen involved in a shootout was killed by police in Columbia, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

According to NBC station KOMU in Columbia, the incident happened at around 3 a.m. near the Vibez lounge on North 5th Street. Officers patrolling in the area heard gunshots and turned the corner to find two people shooting.

Police said one of the shooters ran off when he saw police while firing shots toward a crowd of people. When officers caught up with him in an alley, they shot and killed him. Police said he was a 30-year-old man but did not release his name.

Police have not been able to find the second man as of Sunday afternoon.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said five other people were injured by gunfire and received trauma care from emergency responders. One person was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. All five people had stable vital signs while being treated.

Jones described the incident as a mass casualty event, which he defined as "anytime when we have multiple people at one incident and multiple ambulances are needed."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the officers that shot and killed the shooting suspect. The chief said the officers will not be patrolling the streets while the investigation is ongoing.