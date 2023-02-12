5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis

All of the shootings are being investigated by St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.

A credit card and purse were taken in the robbery.

The next shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 at Bates Street. A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle while exiting I-55 at Bates. Police said the victim and a witness refused to provide further detail about the shooting, what vehicle they were in and who they were with.

About two and a half hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest in north St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Grand Boulevard. The victim was found in the side entrance of a business. He was taken to the hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition with unstable vitals.

About half an hour later, a few minutes before 4:30 a.m., a 20-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot and the leg. The shooting reportedly happened near the intersection of Winnebago Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim told police he was walking down Winnebago Street when he heard people arguing and heard gunfire. He then realized he had been shot and was taken to the hospital by an unknown man.

Another shooting happened a few minutes before 7 p.m. Saturday. A man was shot in the arm and the leg in the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood.