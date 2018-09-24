ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a vehicle near Forest Park Monday morning. They are the fourth and fifth victims killed inside vehicles within 24 hours in St. Louis.

Emergency crews responded at 6:26 a.m. to the 700 block of North Euclid near the Fountain Park neighborhood. When they arrived, police said they found a man and a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene and the St. Louis police homicide unit was requested.

Police said there is no further information that can be released at this time.

This homicide investigation is the latest in a series of incidents that started Sunday morning. Within 24 hours, five people were found shot to death in vehicles in St. Louis.

On Sunday morning, a call went out for a car crash in the Vandeventer neighborhood near the Central West End. Crews found a woman dead inside a car with what looked like gunshot wounds.

About five hours later and a mile away, another woman was found dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds near Saint Louis Avenue & North Taylor Avenue, police said.

A man in his mid-20s was also found in a similar circumstance not far away at 8:41 p.m. Sunday. Police said two men were found shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Canaan. One man was found unconscious and not breathing. The other man was found with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.

The timeframe and circumstances surrounding these incidents are not known at this time, police said.

