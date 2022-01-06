5-year-old boy grazed in leg by bullet shot into south St. Louis home

Police said a bullet was fired into a residence and grazed the boy in the back of the leg.

ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old boy was grazed in the leg and injured Thursday night in a home in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 4700 block of South Spring Avenue. Police said a bullet was fired into a residence and grazed the boy in the back of the leg.

Police said the boy, a 5-year-old, is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html