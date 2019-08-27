ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood Monday night.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Horton Place around 8:25 p.m. where a 21-year-old man and woman were found with gunshot wounds on their legs.

The 21-year-old woman told police she parked her car and that’s when a silver SUV approached her and started firing gunshots.

Another woman and a 5-year-old boy were also in the car when shots were fired, but they were not injured.

The 21-year-old woman and man were transported to a hospital.

