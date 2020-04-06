5-year-old boy shot after suspect opens fire on car in Hazelwood parking lot

Police said a man who the victims knew approached them while they were in their vehicle and began to shoot at them

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Hazelwood Wednesday night.

Police said they received a call for shots fired a little after 6 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been at the scene of the shooting and said it happened at the Hazelwood Discount Cigarette & Tobacco at 6950 N. Hanley Road.

Police found evidence at the scene and were then told an adult victim and three children were at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 105 Dunn Road in Florissant.

When police met up with the victims, they found a 5-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

Police said a man who the victims knew approached them while they were in their vehicle and began to shoot at them. The adult victim drove off as the suspect continued to shoot at their car and the female victim the police had encountered earlier ran off.

The suspect drove off in a silver passenger vehicle.

The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury. The adult and the two other children were not hurt.

The Hazelwood Police Department Criminal Investigation Team is handling the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.