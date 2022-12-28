5 years later, police seek new leads in north St. Louis triple murder

Five years have passed since Reeba Moore, Dominique Lewis, and Chanice White were gunned down while trying to escape a home invasion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Editor's Note: Video featured above is from previous coverage.

Five years have passed since Reeba Moore, Dominique Lewis, and Chanice White were gunned down while trying to escape a home invasion in north St. Louis. Time has passed but police are still searching for leads to solve this triple murder.

On Dec. 21, 2017, the three women were found inside a blue Buick LeSabre, which belonged to Moore, outside a home in the 4200 block of John Avenue in north St. Louis' Fairgrounds neighborhood. Police said the trio and a 32-year-old man tried to escape after gunmen broke into the house. However, as they were getting into a car, the attackers opened fire with different caliber weapons, killing all three of the women.

At the time of the shooting, Moore was just 25 years old while Lewis and White were both 24.

In 2018, 5 On Your Side spoke to Moore's sister Candi Sharie who said her Christmas spirit was forever broken. She added that pain is shared among her other siblings.

"It's not Christmas here. It's like no tree, no lights, no anything because it's just right now it's still not normal not to have her," she said.

"We haven't had any closure. It's just hard knowing that it is still lingering in the air," her sister Marva Moore added.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for any tips leading to a felony arrest of the suspect(s). You can call them at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support, and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.