ST. LOUIS — A 54-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Sentonio Cox.

Joseph Renick of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal Sunday morning shooting.

The probable cause statement said Cox was backing away from Renick with his hands raised when Renick fired one shot, fatally shooting Cox in the head.

Renick was previously charged with a felony which is why he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Renick is the first person to be charged in the fatal shooting of a child this summer. Charges have not been filed in any of the other 12 fatal shootings.

