ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a vehicle just north of Delmar, near the Central West End Monday morning. They are the fifth and sixth victims killed inside vehicles within 24 hours in St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden is planning to give an update on the homicides and investigations Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded at 6:26 a.m. to the 700 block of North Euclid near the Fountain Park neighborhood. When they arrived, police said they found a man and a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene and the St. Louis police homicide unit was requested.

Police said there is no further information that can be released at this time.

This homicide investigation is the latest in a series of incidents that started Sunday morning. Within 24 hours, six people were found shot to death in vehicles in St. Louis.

At 7:21 a.m. Sunday, a call went out for a car crash in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood near the Central West End. Crews found a woman dead inside a car with what looked like gunshot wounds.

At 11:46 a.m., a man in his 20s was found dead in a vehicle near Marcus Avenue and Ashland Avenue. He was shot several times, police said.

At 12:40 p.m. and half of a mile away, a woman was found dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds near Saint Louis Avenue & North Taylor Avenue, police said.

At 8:41 p.m. Sunday, two men were found shot in a vehicle in the 900 block of Canaan in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Baden, police said. A man in his mid-20s died at the scene. The other man was found with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The timeframe and circumstances surrounding these incidents are not known at this time, police said.

