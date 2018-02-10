EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Six people were shot in six hours overnight in East St. Louis, Illinois, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

By the time the sun rose Tuesday morning, officers said they had 10 calls for shots fired. They found six shooting victims, police said.

Two of the victims were shot at Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street. Both men were breathing when emergency responders took them to the hospital, but only one of them was conscious, police said.

Police did not confirm the locations of all the shootings or whether any are connected. They also haven’t released the conditions of those who were shot.

