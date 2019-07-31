ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police are investigating after several businesses were broken into on July 30.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., six businesses in the Lindbergh and Lin Ferry area were broken into. Police said whoever did it got in by breaking windows and forcing entry through doors. Money was stolen from each location.

Below are the businesses affected:

South Town Dodge - 7127 S. Lindbergh

Concord Cleaners - 11415 Concord Village Ave.

Concord Animal Hospital - 11705 Baptist Church Rd.

Auto Tire - 11711 Baptist Church Rd.

Tailor's Boutique - 9951 Lin Ferry Dr.

Medcuro Orthotics and Prosthetics - 9959 Lin Ferry Dr.

Police said they’re ‘adjusting the way manpower is directed in the area,’ by conducting extra patrols and working with the affected businesses. Anyone with cameras in the area should review their footage for any possible suspects, police said.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.