KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Police are investigating after six unlocked cars were stolen in Kirkwood within the last week.

On July 24, a resident in the 400 block of Frieda reported their black 2018 BMX X1 stolen from their closed garage. Police said it appeared someone opened the garage with the garage door remote left in one of the victim’s unlocked cars in the driveway.

The victim told police the BMW was unlocked and the ignition key was in the front cup holder. The vehicle has since been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.

On July 26, a resident at Norton Place reported her white 2017 Honda Civic stolen. She told police her car was left unlocked with a spare key inside. The car was recovered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on July 28 near Riverview Place and I-270.

A resident in the 300 block of Wilson reported the overnight theft of their black 2015 Audi A6. They also reported someone went into their other car and took the missing keys to the Audi. Police said the stolen Audi has since been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.

Two cars were taken from the 200 block of Peeke – a black 2013 BMW X5 and a black 2018 Ford Edge. The car keys to both cars were in the unlocked Ford Edge. Both vehicles have been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.

A man reported his white 2014 Jeep stolen from the 200 block on North Taylor on July 27. He said his car was unlocked and the key was inside. The vehicle has since been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.