ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was robbed and kidnapped near Fairground Park Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for a hold up near N. Grand Boulevard and Kossuth around 4:50 p.m.

A 65-year-old man said he was standing on the corner of Natural Bridge and Grand when suspects pulled up in a green sedan, pointed a gun at him and demanded he get in the car. Once he got in the car, two unknown men demanded his property.

The unknown men drove him around for several hours before they dropped him off near Fairground Park. The man was not injured.