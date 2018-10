ST. LOUIS — An elderly man was shot in the cheek late Wednesday night after a bullet flew through his window in his south St. Louis home.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the man reported the shooting in the 3400 block of Virginia Avenue, which is near the Gravois Park neighborhood. The man was taken to the hospital, but he was expected to be okay.

There were no suspects identified in the shooting.

This story will be updated.

