6th person charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in Pagedale

Four adults and two juveniles have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

PAGEDALE, Mo. — A sixth person was charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old near a MetroLink station Friday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 19-year-old Demetrius Strother with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Three other adults and two juveniles are also facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jaylin Johnson.

According to an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Strother was with a group seen riding a westbound MetroLink train. Video footage showed him making hand signals and a headlock motion to others in the group and pointing at Johnson.

When Johnson got off the train at the Rock Road Station in Pagedale, Strother motioned to others in his group to get off the train as well. Gunshots could be heard in the security video.

Johnson was found shot to death a short walk from the MetroLink train. His gun and cell phone were taken, and his pockets were turned inside out.

The group then reboarded an eastbound MetroLink train. Strother was seen in MetroLink security video unloading ammunition from a magazine and giving the ammo to another person in the group. He was also seen holding Johsnon's gun, which investigators said was stolen in the robbery. The group rode together on the train before getting off again in the city of St. Louis.

Strother is the fourth adult to be charged in connection with the shooting. Steven Marion, 32, Kenneth Hall, 29, and Darnesha Thomas-Perry, 18, were all charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Two minors are also facing charges in juvenile court in connection with the deadly shooting.

A statement from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office said no one else is expected to be charged in the incident.