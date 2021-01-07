7-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl injured in shooting

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his back and is conscious and breathing. The girl was grazed and is in stable condition.

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were shot Thursday afternoon and both are conscious and breathing, according to police.

St. Louis Metro Police are on the scene in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at 4:13 p.m. in the 4000 block of Ohio Avenue near Carnahan High School of the Future.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, there was an altercation earlier in the day between two groups of juveniles that ended up behind a house on Ohio. One of the subjects who was part of the altercation went to his car, got a gun and fired a few shots, an officer said.