ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the shooting happened at North 14th Street a little after 5 p.m. Police initially said the boy was 11, but now say he was 7. He was pronounced dead Monday evening.

The other person shot was an 18-year-old man. Police said he was in critical condition.

Hayden said a gun was recovered from the scene.

This is another young victim in what has been a violent summer for children. Since June, 11 children have been shot and killed.

RELATED: These are the 10 children fatally shot in the St. Louis area this summer

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

RELATED: Investigation underway after report of shots fired at a St. Louis officer Monday morning

RELATED: Robber with semi-automatic handgun climbs through McDonald’s drive-thru window

RELATED: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis