7-year-old girl shot, injured in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A girl was injured in a shooting in the City of St. Louis Friday afternoon.
It's the 54th child who has been injured by gunfire in the city.
The 7-year-old girl was grazed on her left arm. She was conscious and breathing, according to police.
Note: The video above was from a report Thursday night.
The incident happened near Page Boulevard and Vandeventer Avenue.
It's the latest in a string of shootings that have resulted in children being injured. Thursday afternoon, two children were hurt in a Dutchtown neighborhood.
Later in Dutchtown, a 13-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital.
Just after midnight, a 14-year-old boy was shot while inside his home in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.
There were also several shootings involving adult victims, three of whom died in separate shootings overnight Thursday.