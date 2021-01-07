7-year-old girl shot, injured in St. Louis

This is the 54th child shot this year in St. Louis City.

ST. LOUIS — A girl was injured in a shooting in the City of St. Louis Friday afternoon.

It's the 54th child who has been injured by gunfire in the city.

The 7-year-old girl was grazed on her left arm. She was conscious and breathing, according to police.

Note: The video above was from a report Thursday night.

The incident happened near Page Boulevard and Vandeventer Avenue.

It's the latest in a string of shootings that have resulted in children being injured. Thursday afternoon, two children were hurt in a Dutchtown neighborhood.

Later in Dutchtown, a 13-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital.

Just after midnight, a 14-year-old boy was shot while inside his home in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.