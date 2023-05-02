Man accused of shooting St. Louis officer charged, still being treated at hospital

Curtis Mabry, 71, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

ST. LOUIS — A man accused of shooting a police officer that was requested to help him during a mental health crisis last week was charged Tuesday.

Curtis Mabry, 71, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. The warrants were at-large because Mabry is still being treated at the hospital.

Police said the incident started at around 4:30 p.m. last Friday when a woman called for help with a mental health crisis. A police source told 5 On Your Side that the sister told police he was "experiencing delusions."

Officers with the department's crisis response unit and a clinician co-responder arrived at the apartment on the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place, police said Mabry was sitting in the bathroom.

According to the incident report, when officers tried to help him to his feet, they said Mabry fired a shot from a concealed firearm, striking one of them in the shoulder.

While the officers were struggling with Mabry, the toilet in the bathroom broke and a sharp piece of the toilet cut the officer's arm, the incident report said. The two injured officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

In the incident report, police said Mabry suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to a different hospital for treatment. A psychiatric evaluation was also requested.

As of Tuesday, he was still in the hospital for treatment.