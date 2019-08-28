ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was carjacked in St. Louis’ Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Cabanne around 9:25 p.m.

A 71-year-old man said he was walking into his home when four unknown men approached him. One of the men had a gun and made him get on the ground. They took the man’s keys and money.

The unknown men got into the 71-year-old’s 2018 Buick Enclave and left the scene.

The victim was not injured.

