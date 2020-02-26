JEFFERSON COUNTY, Missouri — A man is under arrest for stealing thousands of dollars worth of video games, silver, cash and a gun from the Trade-N-Games video store near Fenton.

Damon Jackson, 46, of St. Louis, was charged with felony stealing and burglary, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson is accused of stealing $71,000 worth of rare video games. The stolen games include “Air Raid,” which was valued at just under $4,000. "Air Raid" was released in 1982 for the Atari 2600 and published by a company called Men-A-Vision, the only game released by the company.

Police said Jackson also stole $17,000 in silver, $10,000 in cash and a handgun, which were all inside a safe.

The incident happened on Aug. 16, 2019. A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy responded to Trade-N-Games because an alarm was sounding, according to a probable cause statement. The front window was damaged.

The stolen items were stored in a safe in the office and the safe was also missing, according to the statement.

In November 2019, a woman and Jackson tried to sell six video games to Grumpy Bob's Emporium in Maryville, Illinois. The employee was suspicious and did not make the transaction, according to the statement. Instead, the employee alerted Trade-N-Games.

The woman tried to sell several more video games at stores in Union, Imperial and St. Louis County. Several of the games were recovered.

Jackson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

