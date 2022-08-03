72-year-old man found shot to death inside pickup truck in St. Louis Tuesday

Police said they were called to the 3900 block of North 25th Street in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood at around 11 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 72-year-old man was found shot to death in a pickup truck in St. Louis late Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3900 block of North 25th Street in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood at around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the 72-year-old man shot to death in the driver's seat of the truck.

Police said the man appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Video from the scene showed multiple evidence markers in the street and what appeared to be bullet holes in the passenger-side door.

He has not been identified.

Homicide investigators are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.

