73-year-old Vietnam veteran injured in hit-and-run crash in Breckenridge Hills

Police are looking for the maroon Mazda 3 they said hit a 73-year-old man on St. Charles Rock Road Wednesday night.

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — Police are looking for the driver that hit and injured a 73-year-old Vietnam War Veteran on St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills, Missouri, late Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 11:40 Wednesday night. They said a maroon Mazda 3 was heading east on the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road when it hit a man and fled the area.

Police said the victim, James West, was left on the road with critical injuries.

A press release from police said West, a 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran, lives in the area and was walking to a store. He lives alone with limited resources and will require extensive medical treatment, his family said.

West's family is pleading for the driver to come forward in the hopes the driver's insurance will help cover the cost of the treatment he will need.

Police said the car has damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. It is also missing the right, amber-colored signal cover and a broken headlamp cover. The passenger mirror is also likely missing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lt. Armer with the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214 ext. 140 or send the department a message on Facebook.

