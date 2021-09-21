79-year-old woman carjacked in Central West End Tuesday afternoon

Police said the woman was in her 1998 Toyota Camry in the driveway of her home on Pershing Place when a man ran up to her from the street

ST. LOUIS — A 79-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her Central West End home Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was in her 1998 Toyota Camry in the driveway of her home on Pershing Place when a man ran up to her from the street. The man, who was wearing a scarf over his face, pulled out a gun and forced the woman to get out of the car.

The woman complied, and the man drove off with her car.

The woman was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/

The Crime Victim Center is a St. Louis-based organization that works to empower victims by offering resources, counseling, advocacy and referrals throughout the greater St. Louis area.