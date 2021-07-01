8-year-old boy shot in hip in south St. Louis

He has been transported to the hospital, St. Louis police say, but there are no details on his condition.

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old boy was shot in the hip and transported to the hospital Thursday night, St. Louis Metro Police reported. There were no details on the child's condition.

The shooting happened around 7:30 in the 3200 block of Itaska Street in south St. Louis.

It was the second shooting of the day involving a juvenile in south St. Louis. A 7-year-old boy was shot in the back in Dutchtown after an altercation between two groups.