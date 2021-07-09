8-year-old boy injured in north St. Louis County shooting

The shooting happened at around 8:15 on the 300 block of Lancashire Road in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened at around 8:05 on the 300 block of Lancashire Road in Glasgow Village. A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the 8-year-old was injured in the shooting. A police spokeswoman confirmed the details of the shooting.

The spokeswoman said the boy was sitting in a parked car when a man fired shots, striking the victim. The man then drove off.

A police spokeswoman said the boy's injuries were not life-threatening.