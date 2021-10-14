8-year-old Missouri boy was fatally shot by younger sibling

Investigators in Independence, Missouri, believe the boy's younger sibling found a gun that had been left unsecured in the home and was handling it when it fired

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The accidental shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in suburban Kansas City happened when his younger sibling found a gun in their home, police said.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in Independence. Officers called to the home found the boy with a gunshot wound; he later died.

Investigators believe the boy's younger sibling found a gun that had been left unsecured in the home and was handling it when it fired and hit his older brother, television station KSHB reported. Police have not released the victim’s or his family members' names.