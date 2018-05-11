ST. LOUIS — An 85-year-old woman is watching her back after fighting off two burglars on Friday night.

“I was kicking, screaming, hollering, I just punched at him, whatever I could.,” Joan LaFerla said.

“I was just screaming at him whatever I could that he was a dirty-no good ... you know what.”

The longtime resident of The Hill said she was getting ready for bed on Friday night when she noticed her back door was open. Then all of a sudden two men rushed through the door. One of the men threw the woman on the couch and they began to fight. The other went to her bedroom in search of valuables.

“I think I made so much commotion they thought maybe there's better pickings someplace else. I don’t know,” LaFerla said.

She said the commotion scared off the two men who will be charged with burglary and assault once they are caught. The men wore all black and didn’t say anything but this feisty woman gave detectives a few details.

“I think this was a young person, between 18 and 25,” she said.

After the bad guys bolted, neighbors comforted the woman until police arrived. She was shocked something like this happened in the home she’s lived in since the 50’s.

“I was furious,” she said.

The historic hill neighborhood is typically a safe place. There have been 4 robberies and 11 burglaries in the area so far in 2018.

“This was very, very, scary. Just be careful,” she said.

Thankfully the crooks didn’t get away with anything but LaFerla will be keeping her guard up from now on.

"Good thing I didn't have a gun I might have shot him,” she said.

The men are still on the loose but face burglary and assault charges.

