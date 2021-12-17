9-year-old shot in back in north St. Louis

Police said the boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy was shot Friday night in north St. Louis, police said.

The boy was shot in the back in the 4600 block of North 20th St. shortly after 9 p.m. The scene is near the Grand Avenue Water Tower in the city's College Hill neighborhood.

Police said the boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An hour after the shooting, the location where the shooting happened was roped off with crime scene tape, and several police vehicles remained on the scene.

At least 97 children under the age of 17 have been shot in St. Louis in 2021, according to 5 On Your Side data.