ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot in Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis Sunday night.

Police received eight calls for 'shots fired' over 25 minutes in the area of the 8200 block of Newby. During the investigation, they discovered a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

Police said another man was shot in the incident. They said he was conscious and breathing when they arrived. No other information has been provided on his condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

