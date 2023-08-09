Child shot, injured while inside Glasgow Village home

Police said someone shot into the house Wednesday morning. The child's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — A child was shot and injured in Glasgow Village in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened at about 9:45 on Spring Garden Drive. The child was inside a home on the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive when someone fired shots at the building.

Panus said responding officers found the child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Panus said the child was about 9 years old.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.