Child shot, injured while inside Glasgow Village home

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — A child was shot and injured in Glasgow Village in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning.
Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened at about 9:45 on Spring Garden Drive. The child was inside a home on the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive when someone fired shots at the building.
Panus said responding officers found the child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
Panus said the child was about 9 years old.
This is the third child shot in the St. Louis area in the last three days. On Monday, a 5-year-old girl in Belleville and a 7-year-old boy in Berkeley died from gunshot wounds.
No other information about the shooting has been provided.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.