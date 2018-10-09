BALLWIN, Mo. — A woman admitted to police that she shot her boyfriend after he assaulted her early Monday morning, Ballwin Police confirmed.

At 4:31 a.m., the woman called police to report the shooting. Officers responded to the 100 block of Ashbourne and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman and man are cooperating with the investigation. Ballwin Police said it is early in the investigation, so no further information will be released at this time.

