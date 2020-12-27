Man charged with abandoning corpse in Walgreens parking lot

Police said he though the man was dead when he threw him out of the car on a Walgreens parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with abandoning a corpse after police said he dumped a man's body in a Walgreens parking lot.

Dwight Williams, 30, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the Wednesday incident.

Police said Williams and Praiwan Kesorn were using fentanyl when Kesorn became unresponsive. Police said Williams then drove Kesorn's car to a Walgreens on the 2200 block of Chambers Road, threw Kesorn out the door near the dumpster and drove off.

Police said an employee at the store noticed the body and called the police.

Two days later, Williams went to Christian Northeast Hospital and asked employees if he could see Kesorn. Employees then called the police, who arrived and took Williams in for questioning.

During the interview, he told police he thought Kesorn was dead when he pushed him out of the car and did not report it to the police. He also told them he threw the rest of the fentanyl away and continued to drive Kesorn's car, which police found in the parking lot of the hospital.

Williams is being held on a $20,000, cash-only bond.