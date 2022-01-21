Accidental shooting in St. Louis leaves 2 teens injured

A 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an accidental shooting left two teens injured in St. Louis Thursday night.

At around 9:50 p.m., police received a call from someone who said she had been shot in the 3100 block of Michigan Avenue. When officers responded, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a graze wound and 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victims told police a 27-year-old man, who is a relative of the teens, fired the gun that hit them. Officers recovered the gun and took the man into custody.