Accidental shooting in St. Louis leaves 2 teens injured

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an accidental shooting left two teens injured in St. Louis Thursday night.
At around 9:50 p.m., police received a call from someone who said she had been shot in the 3100 block of Michigan Avenue. When officers responded, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a graze wound and 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.
The victims told police a 27-year-old man, who is a relative of the teens, fired the gun that hit them. Officers recovered the gun and took the man into custody.
The incident is being handled as an accidental shooting but the investigation is ongoing.