St. Charles police arrest 4 allegedly involved in 1,400-member crime organization

George Paun, Stela Sava, Terca Tarnovan and Vasile Lacatus, all Romanian nationals, were arrested Monday and charged with grand theft in connection with a theft.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Four people believed to be involved in organized crime and accused of stealing $1 million in jewelry in Florida earlier this month were arrested in St. Charles this week.

According to a press release from the Walton County, Florida, Sheriff's Office, George Paun, Stela Sava, Terca Tarnovan and Vasile Lacatus, all Romanian nationals, were arrested Monday and charged with grand theft in connection with a 2022 theft.

The press release said three of the people arrested, Sava, Tarnovan and Lacatus, were also charged in connection with the April theft of more than $1 million of jewelry.

On April 11, two women and a man entered a jewelry store on Florida State Road 30A in Walton County and stole "numerous pieces of jewelry with a retail value of more than $1 million," according to the sheriff's office. They then left the scene in a black SUV.

The investigator that responded to the theft recognized the suspects from another incident where the same three people and a fourth person stole a Rolex using a sleight-of-hand technique, the release said.

The investigators found the black SUV abandoned, and got one of the suspect's phone numbers after the person called for help with the car.

After getting a warrant to track the cell phone data, investigators tracked them to a home in St. Charles, where all four were taken into custody.

The press release said an NYPD detective and a police officer in the United Kingdom assisted with the case and confirmed that the suspects were "part of a Romanian criminal network with more than 1,400 members in the United States."