2 more suspects arrested in fatal shooting of cab driver outside St. Louis County high school

A 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man are in custody in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in St. Louis County. Four people are now accused in the crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a cab driver on the parking lot of a St. Louis County high school.

County police announced Wednesday that Coron Dees, 19, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

A 17-year-old boy also was taken into custody and turned over to St. Louis County Family Court. His name and photo have not been released because he is a minor and his case is being handled in the juvenile court at this time.

The two additional arrests bring the total to four suspects accused of fatally shooting Dewight Price, 54, early Sunday morning.

According to charging documents, Price was a cab driver who picked up the teens to give them a ride. During the course of the trip, the suspects pulled out guns and threatened to shoot Price unless he gave them money.

Price handed over some money and tried to get away, at which time the suspects fatally shot Price.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Hazelwood Central High School. Price’s body was found inside his cab on the school’s parking lot. Police have said the shooting didn’t appear to be connected to the school in any way.

Earlier this week, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Jeremiah Allen and Tywon Harris, both 18-year-old Florissant residents, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Allen, Harris and Dees are all being held without bond.

Price’s four daughters spoke about their father in an interview with 5 On Your Side's Pepper Baker. They said he had an infectious personality.

"Fun, bold, a protector, absolutely. Hardworking, outgoing. He was just a great guy, a very great guy," Price's oldest daughter Kirstin Spears said.

They said his main job was in construction, and he drove cabs on the side for the last 10 years. They never were concerned for his safety before, but now they’re left grappling with the sudden loss of their father.