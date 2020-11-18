Child, adult found shot to death inside south St. Louis home

When officers arrived at the home, they found two victims dead inside

ST. LOUIS — Two people were found dead inside a home in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning. One of the victims is a child, police confirmed.

Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the 4000 block of Quincy Street, which is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood in south city just south of Carondolet Park.

Police said the call was for a shooting. When officers arrived at the home, they found two victims dead inside.

“One was an adult and one was a juvenile child,” police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

The age of the child is not known at this time.

The St. Louis police department’s homicide unit was requested to respond to the scene. Police have not released any information about potential suspects or whether a search is underway.

The view from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding the one-story home on the residential street. Police blocked the road in front of the home.

This is the 119th child shot in the City of St. Louis this year, according to 5 On Your Side’s data. The last time there was a homicide in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood was in January 2018.