1 teen, 2 adults shot during attempted robbery near Citygarden

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was among three people who were shot during an attempted robbery near Citygarden in downtown St. Louis Wednesday night.

At around 10:48 p.m., police were called to the area of Ninth and Market streets for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims told police they were walking in the area of Market and 10th streets when two men came out of the bushes and announced a robbery.

The suspects began shooting at the victims and ran away from the area, police said. The three victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. A 27-year-old woman also was with the victims when the shooting happened. She was not injured, police said.

Police said the suspects didn’t take any of the victims’ property.