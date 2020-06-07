Man carjacked in Affton on Fourth of July

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries to his head and face, police said

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was injured during a carjacking in St. Louis County on the Fourth of July.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 8600 block of Vasel Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

A man said he was inside his car when he was approached by two men in his driveway. The men asked to use his cellphone and when they gave it back to him, they punched him in the face and took his car.

The car is a silver, 2018 Ford Escape.

No suspects are in custody, police said.

The victim has been identified as Keath Mees.

Mees had his jaw broken in two places, lost several teeth and will need to have surgery for his jaw, according to his sister.

His sister, Chelsea, started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills. More than $11,000 has been raised as of July 6.

Keath talked with 5 On Your Side's Justina Coronel via text due to his injuries.

"I feel mostly OK. I’m not in too bad of pain. It’s just a really bizarre feeling to have my mouth all rearranged. Plus, there’s been so much love and support from my family and friends that’s put me in much better spirits than I would have expected. It all still feels very surreal."

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries to his head and face, police said.

In the City of St. Louis, on the Fourth of July, there were two carjackings reported within 40 minutes of each other.