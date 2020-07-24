Man charged with shooting stranger at Affton gas station parking lot

The victim suffered serious injuries from the shooting, police said

AFFTON, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an Affton gas station parking lot.

On July 23, a man was shot in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station around 4:45 p.m.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 50-year-old John Fox, of Imperial, with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to court documents, Fox shot the man, who was stranger to him, after a verbal altercation in the parking lot. He shot the victim while sitting in his car and then fled the scene. Court documents added that Fox is a convicted felon.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the shooting.