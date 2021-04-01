Affton police seek suspects who charged $20K on stolen credit cards

The suspects stole credit cards from customers at two different Costco stores on the same day, police said

AFFTON, Mo. — Police are looking for help identifying the women who they believe charged $20,000 on stolen credit cards in one day.

On Nov. 18, a woman was shopping at the Costco on 4200 Rusty Rd. when her wallet was stolen from her purse, the St. Louis County Police Affton Southwest Precinct said. The thieves used multiple credit cards at nearby stores to buy about $10,000 worth of jewelry and electronics. On the same day, police said the same thieves stole credit cards from a victim at the Costco in Manchester. Once again, they charged nearly $10,000 on the stolen cards to buy electronics.

The suspects include at least two women and one man who were possibly driving a silver Ford Edge. In surveillance photos police posted on Facebook, one of the suspects was wearing unique Dolce & Gabbana tennis shoes with a flower print and also was “possibly carrying a miniature white dog in a backpack-style dog carrier,” police said. The man was not pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vitale at 314-615-4266 or dvitale@stlouisco.com.