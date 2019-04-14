HAINES CITY, Fla. — The girl Haines City police said was shot by her mom’s boyfriend Friday night has died at the hospital.

Police said Elizabelle Frenel, 6, died from her injuries just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Ernst Cherizard, 38, also shot and killed 23-year-old Eli Junia Normil and her aunt Nicole Guillume, 48, according to a Haines City Police Department news release.

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Citrus Ridge Apartment Complex. Two relatives of one of the victims arrived at the apartment complex to check on them, and Cherizard told them that she was not there, police said.

One of the relatives returned and got into a confrontation with Cherizard, who fatally shot her, police said.

Cherizard reportedly drove off in a burgundy 211 Nissan Altima with Florida tag GZN C82. The car was spotted passing the Boyton Beach, Florida, toll plaza just after midnight Saturday.

It is located just south of West Palm Beach.

"Despite his remorse, make no mistake about it -- this man is a monster," Police Chief Jim Elensky said in the release. "To consciously shoot three innocent, unarmed females is nothing less than being a coward. To shoot a truly innocent 6-year-old child is disgusting and beyond comprehension.

"... Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the first responders who did everything they could at the scene. They also must live with this tragedy."

Anyone with information about Cherizard's whereabouts is asked to call 911. To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.