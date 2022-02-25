Alabama man sentenced to 2 life sentences for killing 3 in Bethalto in 2019

Officials called him an "unrepentant murderer."

BETHALTO, Ill. — An Alabama man was sentenced Friday after killing three people in southwestern Illinois during a multistate crime spree.

Brady Witcher was sentenced to two life sentences. He was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery by a jury in January.

Shari Yates, 59, son Andrew “A.J.” Brooks, 30, and John McMillian, 32, were fatally shot in 2019 at a house in Bethalto, about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Brittany McMillan, who has ties to the Bethalto area, was with Witcher during the homicides. She pleaded guilty in December. She is serving a life sentence.

"Several family members of Shari, AJ, and John spoke directly to the unrepentant murderer of their loved ones with profound grace and strength, forgave him, and prayed for his redemption," said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

Witcher and McMillan were connected to an incident in Clarksville, Tennessee for shoplifting, aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. They were also wanted out of Jefferson County, Alabama, for capital murder and kidnapping.

Clarksville, Tennessee police said in addition to the Walmart incident, Witcher and McMillan also invaded a home in December 2019.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle said Witcher wanted Yates' car.

Defense attorney Steve Griffen tried to pin the blame on McMillan, claiming there was no direct evidence that Witcher entered the house. Prosecutors, however, tied the gun to Witcher and said he made incriminating statements at the jail.