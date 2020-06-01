ALTON, Ill — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an Alton, Illinois home Monday morning.

Alton police responded to the 1120 block of Highland Avenue for a welfare check around 8 a.m. A man was found dead inside. Police have not released the man’s name.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are investigation the death as suspicious. Police have not said how the man died.

Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or the anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948.

Other local stories

RELATED: New details expected Monday in death of well-known lawyer in Edwardsville

RELATED: 3 teens taken into custody after carjacking woman in the Central West End

RELATED: St. Louis offered hundreds of homes for $1 each. It sold just 4 in 2019

RELATED: Jury selection begins Monday for man accused of killing Ethiopian refugee in Dutchtown store

RELATED: Area leaders to address 'missed opportunity' in Lambert privatization process

RELATED: Police: Shots fired at officers in St. Louis late Sunday