Person of interest wanted in Alton double homicide

The Major Case squad is looking for Bryce V. Andrews in connection to the case

ALTON, Ill — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in connection to a double homicide in Alton earlier this week.

On Monday at around 6:05 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, the front door of the home was open, and the house was full of smoke. Flames were still visible inside.

After putting out the fire, crews found two bodies in the house.

"They both are apparent homicide victims," said Major Jeff Connor, the chief deputy sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the commander of the Major Case Squad.

On Tuesday, the victims were identified as 59-year-old Robert B. Andrews and 67-year-old Leonard "James" Ebrey.