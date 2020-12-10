x
Victim shot and killed near several Alton businesses

The Alton police chief said the crime wasn’t a random act of violence
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ALTON, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed early Sunday in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed to 5 On Your Side that a victim was shot in the 300 block of State Street, which is near several restaurants and businesses along the riverfront. The shooting scene is about a block away from West Broadway and Piasa Street. The deadly shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Pulido said the crime wasn’t a random act of violence.

The Alton Police Department has not released any further details about the shooting, victim or any potential suspects.

